Katy Perry Cites Zeppelin At 9th Circ. In Copyright Fight

Law360 (March 31, 2021, 12:34 PM EDT) -- Katy Perry and her record labels are urging the Ninth Circuit to reject a copyright lawsuit that claims she ripped off her "Dark Horse" from an earlier Christian rap song, citing the court's recent ruling on Led Zeppelin's "Stairway to Heaven." In a brief filed Monday, attorneys for Perry, Capitol Records and others asked the appeals court to affirm a ruling last year that the "ostinato" she allegedly copied from an earlier song called "Joyful Noise" was too basic for any one artist to monopolize. To do so, she pointed to the court's high-profile ruling in Skidmore v. Led Zeppelin, which...

