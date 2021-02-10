Biden Launches China Strategy Review Led By Defense Dept.

Law360 (February 10, 2021, 3:34 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Defense will convene a task force to review the U.S. government's posture toward China on issues such as technology, defense and intelligence, President Joe Biden said Wednesday. The task force will include up to 15 civilian and uniformed officers from a range of Pentagon offices, such as the Joint Chiefs of Staff and intelligence agencies, and will be led by Ely Ratner who is currently a special assistant to the defense secretary. Speaking at the Pentagon on Wednesday, Biden said the review will require a government-wide effort that will involve "strong alliances and partnerships." "The task force...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS