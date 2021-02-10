Shareholder Suit Against Data Software Company Thrown Out

Law360 (February 10, 2021, 8:54 PM EST) -- A Delaware federal judge Wednesday sank a shareholder suit accusing Tableau Software Inc. directors of misconduct when the data software developer was purchased by Salesforce.com, saying the acquiring company's board members do not appear "beholden" to Tableau's directors. Judge Stephanos Bibas, a member of the U.S. Third Circuit who is sitting in on the district court case by designation, said it was unlikely that the Salesforce directors were "under the influence" of the Tableau directors and officers, a key test to move forward with the double-derivative suit that names several individuals as defendants. Double-derivative suits can be brought by shareholders of an acquired company when they...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS