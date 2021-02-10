Shaq Wants Fee Award Reinstated In Fight Over Leaked Email

Law360, Miami (February 10, 2021, 7:45 PM EST) -- An attorney for Shaquille O'Neal asked a Florida appeals court on Wednesday to reinstate an attorney fee award of more than $400,000 for the former NBA star in a long-running battle with his former tech support over leaked emails, arguing that a new judge brought onto the case did not have the authority to undo the previously entered judgment. In oral arguments before the Third District Court of Appeal, O'Neal's attorney Benjamine Reid said that Judge Spencer Eig, who was brought on to the case in 2018 when Judge Migna Sanchez-Llorens was cycled to a different division of the Miami-Dade Circuit...

