Fla. Buyer Asks 11th Circ. To Revive Bacardi Gin Suit

Law360 (February 10, 2021, 6:41 PM EST) -- A Florida man on Wednesday urged the Eleventh Circuit to revive his proposed class action claim that Bacardi has sold its Bombay Sapphire gin illegally in Florida because it contains an ingredient banned by a 153-year-old state law, arguing a lower court erred in finding that law is preempted by federal regulations. In oral arguments held via Zoom, consumer Uri Marrache's counsel Douglas H. Stein argued to the three-judge panel that just because the Federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act has listed "grains of paradise" as safe and permits the natural spice's use in alcoholic beverages does not mean the state...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS