Miami-Dade County Courts To Resume Jury Trials In March

Law360 (February 10, 2021, 4:23 PM EST) -- Jury trials in Florida's Eleventh Judicial Circuit are set to resume March 1, Chief Judge Bertila Soto announced on Wednesday, ending a monthslong suspension in the Miami-Dade County courts.Through February, the courts will remain under Phase 2 emergency protocols, which include limited in-person contact and virtual proceedings. The suspensions only affect jury trials.Judge Soto in December set the suspension to end by February, but by mid-January, was forced to extend it through the end of the month "in order to protect the health and safety of the community and court staff during the COVID-19 pandemic."Because of social distancing, temperature checks and other safety precautions, the number of jury trials taking place will be limited, and only the trial participants will be able to enter the courthouse for the proceedings, according to court officials. Wearing a face mask will be required."This return to the courtroom is an important step forward for both the legal industry and our community at large," said Stuart Ratzan, an attorney who chairs the American Board of Trial Advocates ' Miami-Dade chapter and assisted in creating the new protocols with the court.The Eleventh Circuit serves about two million people and handles about 800,000 cases each year. The courts and attorneys are expecting a deluge of cases when jury trials return in earnest, with the state Supreme Court in December requesting the Legislature approve three new trial judges and funding for 10 others to deal with the delayed trial backlog.Florida has the third-highest number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country with 1.8 million cases. Despite this, in September, Gov. Ron DeSantis lifted all restrictions put in place to curb the spread of the virus.--Editing by Nicole Bleier.Update: This article has been updated with comment from Stuart Ratzan.

