Car Dealer Settles EEOC Sex Bias Suit Over Sick Day Firing

Law360 (February 10, 2021, 6:08 PM EST) -- The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission told a Tennessee federal judge on Wednesday that a Lexus dealership agreed to a $60,000 settlement in a suit alleging it mistreated a female service consultant by summarily firing her for taking a sick day. The anti-bias watchdog urged the judge to sign off on the settlement entered with Performance of Brentwood LP, the owner of Lexus of Cool Springs. The EEOC sued the company in September for gender discrimination claims after Heather Peek was shown the door by her male boss, despite her unblemished 13-year record at the dealership. "The proposed consent decree provides...

