Union Fights Bargaining Restrictions For Federal Workers

Law360 (February 10, 2021, 9:04 PM EST) -- The federal agency that administers labor relations for government workers illegally restricted collective bargaining rights by making it harder for government unions to get agencies to the negotiating table, the American Federation of Government Employees told the D.C. Circuit on Wednesday. The AFGE urged the appeals court to scrap a decision by a Federal Labor Relations Authority panel that heightened the standard for determining when federal agencies must bargain over working conditions, saying it lacked any reasonable basis to do so. In a split decision last year, the agency determined that federal agencies didn't have to bargain over changes to employment...

