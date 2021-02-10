High Court Biz-Access Case Threatens Oversight, Groups Say

Law360 (February 10, 2021, 6:50 PM EST) -- A coalition of workers' and civil rights advocates urged the U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday not to find unconstitutional a California rule letting union organizers access private farms, warning it would undermine food supply oversight and other public enforcement schemes. The National Employment Law Project and other groups filed an amicus brief backing the state's access rule in a pending challenge by two farms, which argue that the rule represents an illegal "taking" of their property under the Fifth Amendment. The high court will hear the case March 22. A ruling for the farms would threaten facility access for government inspectors...

