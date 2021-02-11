Ex-SCANA CEO Will Admit Nuclear Project Coverup

Law360 (February 11, 2021, 5:55 PM EST) -- The former CEO of the South Carolina utility SCANA will plead guilty this month to federal and state charges of lying to regulators, investors and customers to cover up financial problems with a failed $9 billion deal to build two nuclear reactors. Kevin Marsh, who also served as chairman of the board of the electric and natural gas utility, admitted in a plea agreement filed in federal court in South Carolina that he helped lead a coverup from 2016 through 2018 of the financial problems plaguing the nuclear project and the financial health of SCANA. In the plea agreement, Marsh acknowledges...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS