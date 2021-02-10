San Diego US Atty Set To Exit As Biden Picks Loom

Law360 (February 10, 2021, 4:32 PM EST) -- San Diego U.S. Attorney Robert Brewer is stepping down as President Joe Biden prepares his picks for top prosecutors across the country. Brewer was appointed to serve as U.S. attorney for the Southern District of California, which includes San Diego and Imperial County, by former President Donald Trump in early 2019. His resignation is effective Feb. 28, his office said in a statement Tuesday. "Serving as U.S. Attorney has been the highlight of my 45-year legal career," Brewer said in a statement. "It has been an honor to work with the talented attorneys and staff of our office alongside our brave law...

