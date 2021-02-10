SC Rethinks Subminimum Wage For People With Disabilities

Law360 (February 10, 2021, 9:02 PM EST) -- South Carolina lawmakers are considering legislation that would phase out the state's practice of paying people with disabilities less than minimum wage by allowing employers to seek permission to do so under federal labor law, the bill's sponsor said in a statement Wednesday. A bill introduced in the South Carolina Senate on Tuesday would prohibit employers in the state from using a section of the federal Fair Labor Standards Act that enables employers with certificates to pay less than minimum wage to people with disabilities. "No one in our state should be paid less than the minimum wage," state Sen. Katrina Shealy,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS