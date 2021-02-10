Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

FirstEnergy Must Face Suit Over $60M Bribery Scheme

Law360 (February 10, 2021, 10:24 PM EST) -- FirstEnergy Corp. on Wednesday lost its bid to escape Ohio ratepayers' class claims the business paid about $60 million in bribes to secure approval of $1 billion bailout legislation, with a federal judge finding the customers sufficiently alleged they would face higher costs under the bill as a result of the purportedly illicit payments.

U.S. District Judge Edmund A. Sargus Jr. shot down FirstEnergy's motion to dismiss a consolidated proposed class action over an alleged scheme that has led to criminal charges against former Ohio Speaker Larry Householder and others for their purported efforts in enacting House Bill 6 to save...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!