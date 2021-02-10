FirstEnergy Must Face Suit Over $60M Bribery Scheme

Law360 (February 10, 2021, 10:24 PM EST) -- FirstEnergy Corp. on Wednesday lost its bid to escape Ohio ratepayers' class claims the business paid about $60 million in bribes to secure approval of $1 billion bailout legislation, with a federal judge finding the customers sufficiently alleged they would face higher costs under the bill as a result of the purportedly illicit payments. U.S. District Judge Edmund A. Sargus Jr. shot down FirstEnergy's motion to dismiss a consolidated proposed class action over an alleged scheme that has led to criminal charges against former Ohio Speaker Larry Householder and others for their purported efforts in enacting House Bill 6 to save...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS