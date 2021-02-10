Boar's Head Can't Cut Off Workers' Disability Suit

Law360 (February 10, 2021, 8:11 PM EST) -- Two workers who say Boar's Head fired them for not calling out sick while they were hospitalized can move forward with their state law disability bias suit, an Arkansas federal judge ruled Wednesday, finding their claims against the deli meat maker were similar and plausible. U.S. District Judge Kristine G. Baker denied a motion to dismiss and sever Sarah Cochran and Tiffany Ward's claims against Boar's Head for violating their rights under Arkansas' disability bias laws. Judge Baker said the court should view Cochran and Ward's state law claims as if they were federal law claims, and the details of their...

