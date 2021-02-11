Calif. Pressed On Its Use Of Face Scans For Remote Bar Exam

Law360 (February 11, 2021, 6:18 PM EST) -- The Lawyers' Committee for Civil Rights Under Law said Wednesday that if the State Bar of California doesn't do away with the use of facial recognition software as part of its remote bar exam administration, it'll take the bar to court. The face scans are meant to deter cheating on the bar exam by ensuring the correct person is sitting for the test. But the civil rights group said in a letter that it is well-established that such technology is disproportionately inaccurate in identifying women and people of color. "As a result, its use will have an unlawful disparate impact on women...

