USPTO Urged To Expand Patent Bar Eligibility To Designers

Law360 (February 12, 2021, 6:48 PM EST) -- Expanding patent bar eligibility requirements to design patent practitioners would increase the number of women patent attorneys and women patentees, a former Ropes & Gray LLP intellectual property partner and the director of the IP program at Benjamin N. Cardozo School of Law have argued in a letter to the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. Jeanne Curtis, who teaches at the University of New Hampshire School of Law, co-authored the letter with Chris Buccafusco, director of the intellectual property and information law program at the Cardozo School of Law at Yeshiva University. Curtis had previously directed the Google Project for Patent Diversity...

