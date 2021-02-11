Investors Swoon Over Bumble's $2B Upsized IPO

Law360 (February 11, 2021, 5:05 PM EST) -- The heart of dating app Bumble was set ablaze Thursday just in time for Valentine's Day, with the company more than doubling its estimates to raise $2.2 billion in an upsized initial public offering guided by Simpson Thacher and underwriters' counsel Davis Polk. Austin, Texas-based Bumble Inc. began trading on the Nasdaq under the symbol BMBL Thursday after pricing 50 million shares at $43 each, an increase from Feb. 8 when the dating app said it planned to offer 45 million shares for between $37 and $39 apiece. Those terms were also an increase from Feb. 2, when the company had...

