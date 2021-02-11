6th Circ. Rules Union Location Doesn't Limit Benefit Payments

Law360 (February 11, 2021, 2:06 PM EST) -- The Sixth Circuit said an Ohio excavating firm must provide almost $200,000 in payments that an operating engineers union claims are owed to benefits plans under a collective bargaining agreement, ruling the payments aren't limited by the CBA's geographic reach. A three-judge panel affirmed Tuesday a summary judgment win for the pension, medical and training plans, which sued DM Excavating LLC for withholding payments required under its contract with three locals of the International Union of Operating Engineers. The judges said DM Excavating couldn't justify withholding payments based on where the work was done because it didn't track where employees worked....

