Pension Master Trust Projects Becoming 'More Sophisticated'

Law360, London (February 11, 2021, 11:58 AM GMT) -- Consolidation of pension funds into master trusts is continuing unabated and becoming more sophisticated, as a survey by Sacker & Partners LLP shows that 25% of respondents had already made the move. Sackers, a law firm specializing in pensions and retirement savings, said the survey, published on Wednesday, showed that the trend of moving pension pots into master trusts — multi-employer pension plans — is set to continue in 2021. The law firm said that 50% of respondents to its survey of 66 trustees and employers were planning to move into a master trust or had raised the possibility with members of...

