Philip Morris Says BAT's E-Cig Patent Obvious, Not Infringed

Law360, London (February 11, 2021, 9:39 PM GMT) -- Two Philip Morris International units wrapped their intellectual property case against a pair of British American Tobacco subsidiaries Thursday by arguing their popular electronic cigarette system doesn't infringe the rival's patent, which they say should be invalidated in light of an earlier invention. The High Court trial is focused on a patent owned by a BAT subsidiary for a reusable electrical device that heats tobacco instead of burning it like traditional cigarettes. The earlier, 1993 invention, known as "Morgan," was also for a "heat-not-burn" electronic cigarette. Therefore, it would have been within the common general knowledge for someone skilled in the industry...

