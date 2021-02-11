Shell Oil Pays $191K EPA Fine After Puget Sound Incident

Law360 (February 11, 2021, 9:58 PM EST) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has collected a $191,514 penalty from Shell Oil following a 2015 toxic vapor release at the company's Puget Sound Refinery in Anacortes, Washington, that affected about 550 people on the Swinomish Reservation and in the city of La Conner. The EPA said Wednesday that it reached a settlement with Equilon Enterprises LLC, doing business as Shell Oil Products US, after the agency and the U.S. Department of Justice determined that workers at the refinery north of Seattle in Skagit County deviated from operating procedures and violated a number of environmental regulations, causing the release on Feb....

