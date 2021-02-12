Shell Must Face UK Suit Over Nigerian Oil Pollution

Law360, London (February 12, 2021, 11:50 AM GMT) -- Britain's top court ruled on Friday that Shell can be held liable in the English courts for oil pollution allegedly caused by its subsidiary in Nigeria, a landmark decision on the accountability of British parent companies for their operations overseas. Royal Dutch Shell might owe a duty of care to 42,500 Nigerian citizens whose property was polluted, the Supreme Court in London has ruled. (iStock) The U.K. Supreme Court held that Royal Dutch Shell PLC could owe a duty of care to 42,500 Nigerian citizens whose property was polluted, allegedly as the result of leaks from oil pipelines operated by the...

