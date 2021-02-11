Prison Expert Warns Autonomy Chief Faces Health Risk In US

Law360, London (February 11, 2021, 6:08 PM GMT) -- British software tycoon Mike Lynch's health would be at risk in an American prison should he be convicted on U.S. fraud charges, a prisoner advocate said at the Autonomy founder's extradition hearing in London on Thursday. Joel Sickler, a U.S. prison systems expert, said Lynch's daily medical and hygiene routine would be "fraught with peril" and he would not have access to private facilities, which would create the risk of getting an infection "in a petri dish like a prison." Giving evidence via video link at the Westminster Magistrates' Court hearing, Stickler said that Lynch would likely be imprisoned at FCI...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS