NLRB Blocks Fellows From Joining Ariz. Newsroom Unit

Law360 (February 11, 2021, 7:53 PM EST) -- The National Labor Relations Board partially reversed the findings of a regional director and held that fellows at the Phoenix New Times newspaper are temporary employees who shouldn't be part of a bargaining unit, but agreed a food editor wasn't a supervisor and could be included. In its decision Wednesday, a three-member panel said the fellows who the NewsGuild-CWA sought to include in its petitioned-for unit at the newspaper didn't meet any of the exceptions to the general policy of not including temporary workers in a bargaining unit. The NewsGuild of New York, which represents the editorial staff at Law360, is...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS