Calif. Sues Shuttered Bakery And Seeks $1.3M For Workers

Law360 (February 12, 2021, 6:34 PM EST) -- Individuals and entities linked to a former California wholesale bakery owe almost $1.3 million in unpaid wages and damages to nearly 189 workers after closing without paying final paychecks or paying out vacation time, the state labor commissioner alleged in a lawsuit filed in state court and citations. In a statement Wednesday, the California Department of Industrial Relations said the labor commissioner had filed the suit and issued citations against people and entities involved with Baked in the Sun Inc., which the state said closed in 2018 without paying employees for their last two weeks of work or their accrued vacation...

