Canadian Miner Gets Funding For Tanzania Arbitration

Law360 (February 12, 2021, 6:54 PM EST) -- Tanzania has been hit with a bid for arbitration by Montero Mining and Exploration Ltd. over the African nation's alleged expropriation of the Wigu Hill rare earth element project, following the Toronto-based company's announcement that it has secured $2.32 million in litigation funding. Montero said Jan. 8 that it had completed a litigation funding agreement with Omni Bridgeway Canada Ltd. so that it can pursue legal proceedings against the United Republic of Tanzania. The mining company said it has retained French commercial law firm Jeantet AARPI and lead counsel Thierry Lauriol to represent it as it pursues its dispute over the...

