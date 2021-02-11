As Closing Looms, Chicago's Oldest Hospital Hits Ch. 11

Law360 (February 11, 2021, 10:43 AM EST) -- Citing emergency needs and a deteriorating financial condition, Chicago's 412-bed Mercy Hospital and Medical Center sought Chapter 11 protection in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of Illinois late Wednesday, reporting more than $100 million in debt. The hospital, Chicago's oldest, took the action amid reports that its facilities will close permanently later this year in the face of heavy losses. Although Mercy had not yet filed a declaration detailing its problems at mid-morning Thursday, a request for a hearing on an emergency basis warned that the not-for-profit venture risked irreparable harm without quick action and an initial, case-opening...

