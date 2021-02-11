NLRB Says Alaska Hotel Stonewalled Union In Access Talks

Law360 (February 11, 2021, 6:09 PM EST) -- An Alaska hotel violated federal labor law when it prematurely walked away from negotiations on a collective bargaining agreement and unilaterally changed union access rules, the National Labor Relations Board has ruled, saying the company didn't show a "sincere desire" to reach a deal. The unanimous decision the board issued Wednesday upheld a decision an administrative law judge issued in March finding the Hilton Anchorage did not bargain in good faith with Unite Here Local 878. The panel found the hotel did not show that the struggle to agree on union access rules had completely broken down the talks, and said...

