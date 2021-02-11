Texas Appeals Court Clarifies Scope Of Pregnancy Bias Law

Law360 (February 11, 2021, 1:32 PM EST) -- A Texas appeals court broke new ground Thursday when it gave a college employee a green light to pursue a suit claiming she was unlawfully fired because she planned to become pregnant. A Corpus Christi panel found the college couldn't stop Cynthia Arriola's suit by invoking sovereign immunity. The college waived its right to that immunity, the court found, because the Texas Commission on Human Rights Act protected Arriola from discrimination on the basis of potential pregnancy. "The issue presented in this case is one of first impression for Texas courts," Justice Leticia Hinojosa wrote for the panel. "The parties have...

