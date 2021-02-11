3rd Circ. Won't Revive Challenge To WaMu Ch. 11 Deal

Law360 (February 11, 2021, 4:31 PM EST) -- The Third Circuit on Thursday declined to revive a former Washington Mutual Inc. shareholder's challenge to a $72 million settlement of securities underwriters' claims in the bank's Chapter 11 case, reasoning that the loss to the shareholder's recovery was offset by the bankruptcy court's disallowance of another claim. A three-judge panel affirmed that a Delaware bankruptcy court's decision to approve the settlement wasn't arbitrary because the approval represented a compromise that benefitted the overall recovery for creditors. As part of that compromise, the bankruptcy court refused to approve a $24 million indemnification claim from a creditors' class ahead of shareholder Alice...

