TransPerfect Denies Shawe Steered Chancery Malpractice Suit

Law360 (February 11, 2021, 9:56 PM EST) -- An attorney for translation company TransPerfect Global Inc. denied Thursday that it was acting at the behest of its 99% owner Philip R. Shawe in suing its former law firm Ross Aronstam & Moritz LLP for malpractice, the latest flareup in a multiyear Delaware Chancery Court corporate-control saga. The defense came during arguments before Chancellor Andre G. Bouchard over Ross Aronstam's motion for enforcement and contempt against TransPerfect for violating provisions of a 2018 final order on the company's court-directed sale. That order prohibited claims by Shawe or others against parties released under final court orders for the company's sale, including...

