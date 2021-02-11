Calif. Judge Tells DLA Atty On Zoom: 'At Least Have A Tie On'

Law360 (February 11, 2021, 3:22 PM EST) -- A California federal judge called out a DLA Piper attorney Thursday for not wearing a tie during a virtual hearing on Finisar's $6.8 million securities settlement, saying male attorneys have taken the informality of COVID-19-era remote hearings too far while joking, "At least there's not cats on the screen." The lighthearted discussion about dress etiquette in the age of pandemic-safe virtual court proceedings kicked off a short hearing in which U.S. District Judge Edward Davila gave his final sign-off on Finisar's $6.8 million settlement to resolve a decade-old proposed securities class action that investor Martin Derchi-Russo initially filed in March 2011....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS