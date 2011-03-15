Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Finisar Investors Again Denied Class Cert. As Suit Nixed

Law360 (May 28, 2019, 8:18 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge again declined to approve a class of investors claiming an inarticulate statement by the CEO of Finisar Corp. bumped its stock price up just long enough to make him and the fiber optic supplier millions, ruling that the shareholders' purported "new evidence" is not new.

U.S. District Judge Edward J. Davila also granted Finisar judgment on the pleadings, noting on Friday that its motion on the matter was dependent on the investors' twice-failed bid for class certification in the action accusing Finisar and two executives of inflating the company's stock price for a three-month window before the...

Case Information

Case Title

Case Number

Court

California Northern

Nature of Suit

Securities/Commodities

Judge

Date Filed

March 15, 2011

