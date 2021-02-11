Fed. Circ. Rules Acquisition Shields Infinera From Patent Suit

Law360 (February 11, 2021, 9:25 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit on Thursday affirmed in a 2-1 vote a Texas federal judge's ruling that Oyster Optics LLC's fiber optics patent infringement claims against telecommunications equipment company Infinera Corp. are barred by a license agreement. Oyster, a research, development and engineering company, sued several companies alleging infringement of eight of its patents, including Coriant Operations Inc., Coriant USA Inc., and Coriant North America LLC. But when it settled that suit it gave Coriant and its current and future affiliates a license to use the technology for network systems that send light waves along optical fibers for digital data transmission, according...

