Cresco Labs Ends Suit Against Ex-President, CFO

Law360 (February 11, 2021, 7:43 PM EST) -- Cannabis company Cresco Labs Inc. has abruptly ended a lawsuit it filed in Canadian court against its former president and chief financial officer, pulling the plug on claims that the pair used confidential information after they left and that the ex-president fostered a toxic workplace. Cresco filed a notice of discontinuance on Feb. 4, just six days after filing its complaint against ex-President Joseph Caltabiano, ex-CFO Ken Amann and Choice Consolidation Corp., where Caltabiano is now the CEO. Choice Consolidation said in a statement Thursday that Caltabiano and the company would have denied the allegations as untrue, had the suit proceeded....

