Chancery Chips Away More Claims In Southern Copper Suit

Law360 (February 12, 2021, 8:03 PM EST) -- A suit alleging exploitation of Arizona-based Southern Copper Corp. by its controlling investors spun off a Delaware Chancery Court finding late Thursday that stockholders cannot bring derivative breach of contract claims against directors for allowing a company to violate its charter. Vice Chancellor Sam Glasscock III came to the conclusion — which still kept alive a trimmed-down version of the case — in the second ruling to emerge from the suit. The case named Southern Copper's board, global conglomerate Grupo México SAB de CV and its wholly owned subsidiary, America's Mining Corp., as defendants in claims focused on unfair transactions benefitting...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS