Exercise Equipment Co. To Pay $8M Fine Over Injury Reports

Law360 (February 11, 2021, 7:14 PM EST) -- Exercise equipment manufacturer Cybex International will pay almost $8 million to resolve claims from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission that the company didn't immediately report that its arm curl and smith press machines had defects, the agency said Thursday. Between 2002 and 2015, Cybex received 85 reports of broken handles on its arm curl machines, including some that led to serious injuries and one report of permanent vision loss, but the company didn't notify the commission right away, the CPSC said. The company knew that a weld on its arm curl machines can fail, cause the handle to separate from...

