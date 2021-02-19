Effective E-Discovery Of Chat Apps In Gov't Investigations

Law360 (February 19, 2021, 5:37 PM EST) -- In the not-too-distant past, electronic discovery in a government investigation meant collecting emails and, occasionally, text messages or Bloomberg terminal chat messages. But modern business communications now take place over a wide variety of platforms, including applications with private, direct-messaging features, e.g., Slack, Skype, Signal and Telegram, or with ephemeral messaging capabilities designed to delete automatically upon viewing, e.g., Snapchat, Wickr, Dust, Confide, Sicher, Viber and Threema, to name a few. Reliance on messaging apps to converse about business has become particularly prominent in the current remote working environment, as employees struggle to remain connected — and increasingly use their personal...

