Mattel, American Girl Must Face Astronomer's TM Claim

Law360 (February 12, 2021, 5:05 PM EST) -- A Wisconsin federal judge ruled Thursday that Mattel and its American Girl brand must face a trimmed trademark suit claiming the companies stole astronomer Lucianne Walkowicz's likeness to create an astronaut doll called "Luciana Vega." Walkowicz, whose preferred pronouns are "they" and "them," has not shown that Mattel and American Girl violated their privacy by stealing their name or picture for the astronaut doll, U.S. District Judge James D. Peterson ruled, but at this stage in the case Walkowicz has shown that consumers might be wrongly led to believe Walkowicz endorsed the doll. For their false endorsement claim under the Lanham...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS