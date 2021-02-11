GOP Lawmakers Decry 'Mounting Crisis' At The Border

Law360 (February 11, 2021, 8:39 PM EST) -- House Republicans began sounding the alarm this week over a rising number of U.S. Customs and Border Protection enforcement encounters at the southern border in January, an uptick GOP congressional members tied to recent shifts in immigration policy. In a letter to President Joe Biden on Wednesday, Republican members of the House Committee on Homeland Security called on the administration to recommit to Trump-era policies including the construction of a border wall, rerouting asylum-seekers to certain Central American countries, and expanded immigration detention. "Your administration's efforts to [undo] these measures resulted in the mounting crisis at the southwest border," the GOP...

