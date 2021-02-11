Eatery Settles EEOC Suit Over Boss' 'Notorious' Harassment

Law360 (February 11, 2021, 4:17 PM EST) -- A Chinese restaurant in Oregon has agreed to pay $120,000 to end a sex bias suit by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission targeting alleged lewd conduct from a male manager who was eventually arrested for asking an underage female employee for nude photos. The anti-bias watchdog's Wednesday announcement follows a federal judge's dismissal Tuesday of the EEOC's lawsuit against New China restaurant alleging it allowed its manager to grope and make lewd comments to female staffers. Even after his arrest, New China allowed the manager to return to work, and even fired one woman when she complained, the EEOC said....

