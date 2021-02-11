GAO Says Drug Test Deal Debrief Can't Extend Protest Period

Law360 (February 11, 2021, 6:00 PM EST) -- The U.S. Government Accountability Office has tossed as untimely a protest over a $9.9 million Administrative Office of the United States Courts contract for drug testing equipment, ruling that a debriefing did not extend Microgenics Corp.'s protest deadline. Because the AOUSC is not an executive agency, the debriefing it gave Microgenics after awarding the contract to Siemens Healthcare Diagnostics Inc. does not count as "required" under law, meaning the company effectively missed its deadline to protest by waiting until after the debriefing, the watchdog said in a Feb. 2 ruling released Wednesday. "The plain language of the statute clearly articulates that...

