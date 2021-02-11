FirstEnergy Must Face Discovery Over Ohio Bribery Scheme

Law360 (February 11, 2021, 9:07 PM EST) -- An Ohio federal judge on Thursday rejected FirstEnergy Corp.'s request to pause discovery in Ohio ratepayers' putative class allegations that the business received bailout legislation in exchange for $60 million in bribes, deciding that the public interest weighs in favor of letting discovery proceed. U.S. Magistrate Judge Kimberly A. Jolson said criminal actions brought against state politicians including former Speaker of the Ohio House of Representatives Larry Householder may be moving forward, but that none of the defendants in the civil case have been criminally indicted. While the allegations by Ohio residents and businesses might be similar to the criminal complaint,...

