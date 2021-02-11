Rental Co. Accused Of Illegally Denying Job Over Drug Charge

Law360 (February 11, 2021, 7:53 PM EST) -- A Pittsburgh property rental company broke state law by denying a woman a job as a leasing agent based on a misdemeanor drug possession charge, she claimed in a lawsuit in Pennsylvania state court. Natalie L. Olmo's lawsuit, filed Wednesday in the Allegheny County Court of Common Pleas, said Lobos Management Co. improperly denied her a job based on her 2019 plea to possession of an unspecified controlled substance. The Pennsylvania Criminal History Record Information Act prohibits employers from using prior convictions when weighing job applications unless the crime is related to the job, Olmo said. "Ms. Olmo's misdemeanor for possession...

