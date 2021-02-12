Judge Tosses Suit Over Pot Testing Machines

Law360 (February 12, 2021, 8:41 PM EST) -- A California federal judge has tossed a $5 million suit over allegations that a lab equipment manufacturer lied to a cannabis testing company while trying to sell its machines, finding that it wasn't clear that the dispute belonged in the Golden State. U.S. District Judge Cormac J. Carney told Think20 Labs LLC that it didn't meet the standard to show that jurisdiction in California is appropriate, since both parties are organized under Delaware law. "The court did not agree with the diversity of jurisdiction as the basis for the federal court filing since both parties were incorporated in Delaware," Think20 attorney Sunil Brahmbhatt told Law360. "There are exceptions, but...

