Cannabis Co. Faces Patent Suit Over Store Locator Tech

Law360 (February 11, 2021, 8:54 PM EST) -- A Texas geolocation company filed a lawsuit in Colorado federal court Thursday accusing multistate cannabis operator Dixie Brands of infringing patented technology with a website feature that shows customers how to get to nearby dispensaries. At the center of the complaint is a patent for storing addresses and transmitting them to devices, such as mobile phones, a system that Geographic Location Innovations LLC claims is unlawfully in use on Dixie Brands' website. According to the complaint, the system allows customers to map a route to any of the over 1,000 pot shops in six states that stock Dixie products, and includes...

