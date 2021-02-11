IHOP Takes 'Flip'd' Trademark Fight To Federal Court

Law360 (February 11, 2021, 9:50 PM EST) -- The restaurant chain IHOP is appealing to a federal court after the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office refused to grant the company a trademark registration for a planned fast-casual chain called "Flip'd." In a complaint filed Wednesday, IHOP urged a Virginia federal court to overturn a December ruling by the agency's Trademark Trial and Appeal Board that said the Flip'd name was too similar to an already-registered logo for a burger chain called "Flipt." IHOP said the board made a number of errors in the ruling, including having "disregarded" the fact that the Flipt burger chain operates exclusively out of casinos....

