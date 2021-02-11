Calif. Man Can't Recover Confiscated Pot, Despite Court Order

Law360 (February 11, 2021, 8:08 PM EST) -- A California man who was arrested while driving with 10 pounds of medical marijuana in his car can't sue to recover the marijuana, even after a court ordered the state to return it, a federal judge said in an order filed Thursday. U.S. District Judge Troy L. Nunley said that Ronald Evans failed to show a federal property interest in the marijuana under the Fifth and Fourteenth amendments in his case against Trinity County, California, and a deputy district attorney. Evans had argued that California state law protects his possession of marijuana, but Judge Nunley said Evans didn't show how his...

