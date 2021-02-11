SEC Draws 'Critical' Line Between Settlements And Waivers

Law360 (February 11, 2021, 9:34 PM EST) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's enforcement division will no longer recommend settlement offers with built-in waivers, and those who break securities laws will have to seek them separately from the corporation finance and investment management units, the head of the agency said Thursday. Acting SEC Chair Allison Herren Lee said the move will reinstate a "critical separation" between the enforcement of securities laws and the waivers sought by those who break them. "Today's action is meant to enshrine best practices and ensure that our policies and procedures are designed to eliminate the potential for any structural conflicts or pressures," Lee wrote. "Although...

