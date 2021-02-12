Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Manufacturing Workers Win Conditional Cert. In OT Suit

Law360 (February 12, 2021, 5:15 PM EST) -- Hourly employees of a screw machine product manufacturing company won conditional certification Thursday of their collective action claiming the company shaved their time cards to get out of paying overtime.

An Arkansas federal court granted a certification bid lodged by Sheila McCoy, a former Fayetteville employee of Elkhart Products Corp., to bring her Fair Labor Standards Act suit on behalf of herself and other hourly workers in the same situation.

McCoy was able to prove that "she had personal knowledge of other employees regularly being paid fewer hours than they had worked because of conversations [she] had with other employees," U.S. District...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!