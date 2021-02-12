Manufacturing Workers Win Conditional Cert. In OT Suit

Law360 (February 12, 2021, 5:15 PM EST) -- Hourly employees of a screw machine product manufacturing company won conditional certification Thursday of their collective action claiming the company shaved their time cards to get out of paying overtime. An Arkansas federal court granted a certification bid lodged by Sheila McCoy, a former Fayetteville employee of Elkhart Products Corp., to bring her Fair Labor Standards Act suit on behalf of herself and other hourly workers in the same situation. McCoy was able to prove that "she had personal knowledge of other employees regularly being paid fewer hours than they had worked because of conversations [she] had with other employees," U.S. District...

